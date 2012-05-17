Firefighters battle 2-alarm tanker fire in KC

Firefighters battled a two-alarm tanker fire at an asphalt construction company.

The fire broke out about 8 a.m. Thursday at Vance Brothers Asphalt and Construction Company located in the 5200 block of Brighton Avenue.

Fire department spokesman Lew Perkins said a two-alarm was ordered only so they could have enough dry powder on hand.

Perkins also said he believes the fire started after a heating coil in the tanker that holds oil used in the asphalt manufacturing process malfunctioned causing the oil to ignite.

Firefighters used the extinguishing powder for the fire and suffocated it.

No injuries were reported.

