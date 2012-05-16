Wanted: Cory Hood - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Cory Hood

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cory Hood Cory Hood
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Cory Hood is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense occurred during 2006 in Nevada, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of East 9th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

Hood is known to be violent and should be considered dangerous. He is also a registered sex offender in Missouri.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.