Wanted: Cory Hood

Cory Hood is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense occurred during 2006 in Nevada, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of East 9th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

Hood is known to be violent and should be considered dangerous. He is also a registered sex offender in Missouri.

