School bus carrying students from Gardner involved in 4-vehicle crash

Officials are on the scene of a collision in southern Johnson County involving a school bus and three vehicles.

The wreck was reported about 3:42 p.m. at U.S. 56 Highway and Four Corners Road.

Three people were transported to the hospital. All are expected to recover.

The chain reaction occurred when three cars rear ended each other and crashed into the back of the bus. Thirty-one students from Pioneer Ridge School in the Gardner-Edgerton School District were on board, but no one was hurt.

The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway 56 in this area is closed. Another school bus will transport the Nike students to their final destinations.



About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a school bus was involved in a crash in Kansas City at 61st Street and Troost Avenue. Students were on board that bus but no one was injured in the wreck.



