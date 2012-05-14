Church leader shot during jog mourned as surveillance video released

Harry M. Stone, 60, went for his normal morning jog before church services Sunday morning.

Except he never made it for the service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Instead, the prayers became for him as churchgoers learned their assistant pastor's husband had been gunned down.

Now police are seeking the public's help in identifying his killer.

The Metro Squad and Raytown police are conducting a canvass of the area Tuesday around the crime scene where Stone was shot, looking for evidence.

Detectives released video Monday of a dark-colored, four-door newer model sedan that passed the BP Station as Stone was jogging by.

One of the occupants of the sedan fired several shots at Stone. Metro Squad detectives believe the killing was a random act of violence.

Police and Stone's daughter, Susan Stone Li, met with reporters Monday afternoon.

"There was no confrontation. There was no communication between the suspects and the victim," Detective Tom Prudden said. "It was just they saw somebody, decided they wanted to shoot him and did."

Susan Stone Li described her family's loss and hopes the surveillance video will lead to arrests.

"The loss of him in our life is immeasurable. But so too is our pride of the life that he lived," she said. "He was in constant service. He was in constant service to the community and the community now has the opportunity to be in service of justice."

Susan Stone Li asked for members of the public to call 816-474-TIPS if they have any information.

"We hope that you will speak about what you know, that you will speak about what you saw and that you will speak about what you hear," she said.

The Rev. Londia Granger Wright, St. Luke's pastor, said she and other members of her congregation are now praying for Stone, his family and for the police detectives searching for clues.

"Harry loved church, and we loved him," Wright said. "He could always be counted on to help people who were in needed. He was a doer, the hands-on type."

Stone helped build a park adjacent to the church. He did work at the church and was remembered for the quiet, kind deeds he performed.

"Harry Stone was a proud father and grandfather," his daughter said. "He was a loving husband, an affection brother and a gentle soul."

Wright said she knows many in her congregation are wondering why bad things happen to good people.

"The answer that I give is that we do not know," she said. "If Harry were sitting here right now, I believe he would not want people to be angry and bitter. We want justice for Harry and his family. We do not want revenge."



Missouri Highway Patrol became involved in a chase Monday night that ended in Kansas City. The car stopped was possibly believed to have been involved in the shooting. At least one person was taken into custody.

But Raytown police say this vehicle was not involved in the shooting and they are still looking for it.

To read previous coverage, click here.



