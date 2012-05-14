2 people shot in KCMO

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon.

The shootings were reported about 4 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Denver Avenue.

Chopper5 captured video of one victim being worked on before he was put into an ambulance.

A second victim was driven to the hospital with a leg injury.

Both victims are expected to recover.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.