Searchers recover body from Indian Creek

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Searchers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a man from Indian Creek.

Authorities said the body has not been identified.

Jeffrey M. Bridge, 36, went missing on May 6. Family members had told police that he had gone to watch the raging floodwaters near West 105th and Conser streets.

The body was found near the intersection of West 109th Street and El Monte Street in Overland Park. This is the area in which Bridge was believed to have gone. Searchers have been extensively searching the area for a week now.

The search began about 9 a.m. Monday. The body was found in the water about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The waters had receded enough to help searchers.

Pants found last week were Bridge's. The search has been discontinued until a positive identification is made later this week.

