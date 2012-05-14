Metro Squad seeks suspects who gunned down Raytown jogger

Officers are trying to figure out who is responsible after a man was killed as a result of a shooting outside of gas station.

Police were call to the area near 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Sunday tin regards to a shooting. Authorities say a man was standing on the sidewalk in front of the Quick Stop

A video clip of the suspect vehicle just prior to the shooting.

A gunman who killed a 60-year-old Raytown man is still on the run, and police believe a gang initiation could be to blame.



Police in the Kansas City suburb say they are exploring new details. In addition, they are examining whether Harry Stone was killed as part of a gang initiation or a dare.

The Metro Squad convened at a Raytown fire station Monday, making it their headquarters while they try to find out as quickly as possible who gunned down Harry Stone outside a gas station.

Stone was standing on the sidewalk just after 7 a.m. Sunday in front of a gas station near 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.



Detectives say Stone was just out for a morning jog, on his normal route, when a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulled by, slowed down, fired several shots at him, then pulled off, without ever stopping.

That car was caught on surveillance video at the gas station, and detectives are planning to release that video for help to track down the shooter.

Police say they weren't able to get much information from Stone before he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say there is even more urgency to track down the shooter because of the random nature of this crime.

"It was just such a random act of violence. There was no confrontation beforehand. It was just someone who was shot randomly walking down the street, it could have happened to anybody, it could have been anyone," Metro Squad detective Tom Prudden said.



Stone was the husband of assistant pastor at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Raytown.



Police ask anyone with information about this or anyone driving by at the time call theTIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

