Wanted: David Weaver

David W. Weaver II is wanted on a Jackson County, MO, warrant for deviate sexual assault and a Missouri probation violation warrant for deviate sexual assault.

His last known address was in the area of Fourth Street and North Wheeling Avenue in Kansas City, MO.

Weaver has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone knowing the location of Weaver is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.