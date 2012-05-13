Police investigate fatal shooting outside Raytown gas station

Officers are trying to figure out who is responsible after a man died during a shooting outside of a gas station.

Police have identified the man as Harry M. Stone, 60, of Raytown.



Police were called to the area near 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.

As Raytown police continue to investigate the shooting, they hope video from security cameras can help. The Quick Stop gas station has several security cameras aimed in the general direction of the street.

"We don't know if there is video or what the quality is going to be, but we're going to take a look at it," Raytown police Cpl. Dyon Harper said.

Authorities say Stone was standing on the sidewalk in front of the gas station along Blue Ridge Boulevard when a dark-colored sedan with two people inside pulled up and shot the man.

When police got to the scene, they found Stone lying in the grass along Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say they weren't able to get much information from Stone before he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.



"As far as suspect information, all we have is the fact that the shots came from a dark-colored, four-door car occupied by at least two people," Harper said.

Police say that car drove north on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

An employee at the Quick Stop says she didn't see anything unusual in front of her store until the police arrived.

Police are talking with one witness and hope someone driving in the area may have seen something to help their investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this or anyone driving by at the time call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

