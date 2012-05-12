Neighborhood shattered by gunfire, cab driver killed on job

Police are investigating the shooting of a cab driver killed on the job.

A normally quiet block was shattered by gunfire Saturday.

The victim, identified as Terrence Richardson, 47, of Kansas City, MO, was a cab driver, who was called to pick-up a family at East 44th Street and Spruce Avenue. The family was heading out for a Mother's Day celebration.

"Cab pulled up and called the people. People said they were coming out, before they came outside they heard several gunshots. They didn't come outside, they called 911," Capt. Todd Paulson said.

When officers arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they found Richardson shot to death inside his Yellow Cab.

"I've lived in this neighborhood for almost 12 years and this is the first thing like this that's ever happened. We walk our dogs, we pick our trash up, we mow our lawns and we haven't had any issues like that," one resident said.

The manager with the Yellow Cab company is not saying much, just that they're saddened by the loss Richardson.



The cab company also said they turned over any recorded radio traffic from the time of the shooting to police.

"Crime Scene is processing, detectives are out, we have got every available unit out driving around with a license plate reader, everything is out," Paulson said.

Police do not know a motive yet, as investigators search for a suspect, trying to determine if the cab driver was robbed.

Investigators also say there is no evidence the people who called the cab had anything to do with the crime.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

