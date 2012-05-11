Police called to Ruskin High after fight at Hickman-Mills Junior High

Police were called to Ruskin High School as a precaution after a fight broke out at Hickman-Mills Junior High.

The students were separated at Hickman-Mills. Because buses go to Ruskin High after picking up at Hickman-Mills, district officials asked for officers to be on hand as a precaution.



This occurred about 2:45 p.m. Friday.



No ambulances have been called to the scene.

