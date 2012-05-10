Abducted autistic boy, 9, found safe, police say

Police said a 9-year-old autistic boy has been located and is safe after he was reportedly abducted from a Kansas City home by his father.

The father allegedly assaulted the boy's mother and then fled the home with the boy, police said.

The father apparently took the boy to the Kansas City Police Department's North Patrol headquarters and turned himself in to authorities. This occurred about 3:30 p.m.



Police had issued an all-points bulletin for the boy.

The man allegedly fled the home with the boy just before at 2 p.m.

The mother, who did not require medical treatment, was reunited with her son at the police headquarters.



The abduction was reported in the 5000 block of North Elmwood. Police thought the father would leave the area in a red Dodge Stratus.

