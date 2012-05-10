Fake gun briefly placed Shawnee Mission East on lockdown

Shawnee Mission East High School was placed on lockdown after someone reported a rumor of a gun on campus.



The possible weapon on the school campus was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.



School officials notified the Prairie Village Police Department, and the school was placed on precautionary lockdown.

After a thorough investigation, police found a small orange plastic toy gun, and it was determined that no credible threat to the safety of students or staff existed.

The building was released from lockdown at 10:35 a.m.

School officials stress that weapons and look-alike weapons are not allowed on school ground and even toys can get students in trouble.



