PD: Officer under investigation for inappropriate contact with prostitute

Kansas City police are investigating one of their own after criminal allegations presented by a prostitute.

Sources in the department told KCTV5 that the officer works in the South Patrol Division. They say the woman reported the officer had sex with her at one of two hotels at East 105th Street and Holmes Road and was in uniform at the time.

Investigators are now trying to determine if he did have sex with her as a prostitute and if there was any sex, if that sex was consensual.

The multiple sources indicated the officer has not been at work recently. One indicated that investigators have been trying to locate him to take a statement, but so far two of his last known addresses have turned up vacant.

KCTV5 is not releasing the officer's name because he has yet to be arrested or charged. When presented with that name, a department spokeswoman said he has been with the department since January, 1999. She was not aware of the allegations when KCTV5 contacted her and indicated she was attempting to locate any report or reports filed.

A standard offense report is matter of public record in the State of Missouri.

