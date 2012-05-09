Burned body of missing Leawood man identified

Police believe the burned body found in Lee's Summit on Monday belongs to a missing Leawood man.



Final autopsy results won't be back for up to two months, but the body is believed to belong to Christopher McQueen, 27.

Sgt. Chris Depue, spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department, said officers had prepared McQueen's family for the announcement, and he offered his condolences to McQueen's family.

"We have nothing in this investigation to indicate it is not him," Depue said Thursday. "But we will continue to look for leads and seek that positive medical identification."

Depue issued a news release Friday morning, in which he said detectives are still investigating. He said he did not expect any developments in the case during the weekend.

McQueen was reported missing by his fiance Sunday afternoon when he did not come home from work, Depue said. McQueen's co-workers have been interviewed, but Depue did not say where McQueen worked.

Based on a tip, Kansas City police found McQueen's missing Jeep Grand Cherokee in a Southland apartment complex about noon Thursday. Depue said the tip meant police found the vehicle much faster.

Depue did not say which apartment complex or how police believe the vehicle got there. A search warrant was obtained and police are processing the vehicle for evidence.

The cause of death remains pending, so the case has not been classified as a homicide. But Depue previously said the death is considered "very suspicious." He said officers are working to establish a motive.

On Wednesday, police had asked for the public's help in locating McQueen's vehicle, which was a black 2005 Jeep Cherokee with Kansas license plate 726-CSI.

The body was found in the backyard of a home across the street from the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport. The ground around the body was scorched as well.

Police initially had said the body was that of a heavy set, middle-aged man who was likely in his 40s.

Depue did not explain the discrepancy between that age and McQueen's age.



The home is in the 200 Block of Northeast Strother Road. The person who rents the home discovered the body about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

He became suspicious after he spotted tire tracks. The renter thought a burglar had struck his home so he followed the tracks. He was horrified to discover the charred body.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 6 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Monday to call police. Depue did not explain why the timeline began at 6 a.m. Monday rather than Sunday.

McQueen had no obvious connections to Lee's Summit.

"What part of his routine drew him to Lee's Summit and what was the connection to that house? That will be part of the main crux of the investigation," Depue said. "Anyone who can help us fill in gaps as to what they may know about his disappearance would be helpful."



The family of McQueen's fiance declined to speak publicly as they grieve. McQueen's Facebook page reveals his love of music. His last post, which was made last week, was about a new electric guitar.



