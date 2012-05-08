Claycomo businesses destroyed in strip mall fire

Firefighters battled for more than two hours a blaze in the Northland Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper5 flying toward the scene captured smoke drifting toward Worlds of Fun.



The fire is at a small strip mall in the 400 block of East U.S. 69 Highway. The building is near Northeast Vivion Road and North Emerson Road in Claycomo.

Three businesses are in the strip mall. They are Happy Times T-shirt company, Belmont carpet store and a laundromat.

Employees smelled smoke and tried to use an extinguisher to put out the flames, but they spread too quickly.

The owner of the T-shirt store said his business had been in existence for more than 20 years. While devastated by the fire, he is grateful that no one was injured.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building is considered a total loss.

Gladstone, Liberty, Pleasant Valley and Kansas City fire departments are assisting.



