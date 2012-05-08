Computer issues slow reopened DMV offices in Kansas

Motor vehicle offices reopened Tuesday in Kansas, but problems with the new system immediately occurred.

DMV workers noticed the issues at 7:30 a.m. The issue created such a backlog that more than 400 people were in line at the two Johnson County offices. As a result, the decision was made not to accept any additional customers after 1:30 p.m.

Nearly 130 customers were in line at the Mission office at 5 p.m. for an office that was slated to close its door at 4:30 p.m.



Offices throughout the state were closed last week and reopened Tuesday to allow for computer upgrades.

All customers were processed by 6:30 p.m.



There were 386 people in line at Olathe as of 2:30 p.m. and 276 in Mission, officials said. Some got their numbers and left to return hours later.

The situation left many frustrated.



The old system had malfunctioned, leading to a shutdown. This has necessitated the updates.

A message on Johnson County's website confirmed the issues are causing a statewide slow down with processing transactions.



"These issues prevent us from completing certain types of transactions and are creating a significant increase in customer wait times," the message said. "The Kansas Department of Revenue has communicated to all Kansas counties that they are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Due to these issues we unfortunately are not able to process any additional customers or transactions today. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during this transition"

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, no solution to the problem had been found. Crews will work throughout the night in hopes of having the issue resolved by the opening of doors on Wednesday.



