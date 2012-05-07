Lee's Summit police investigating 'very suspicious' death

A burned body was found Monday near the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport.

Police stopped drivers near the scene on Tuesday, asking whether they might have some vital information.



A spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department said the death is considered "very suspicious." The body is of a middle-aged man, likely in his 40s.



The body was found in the backyard of a home across the street from the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport. The ground around the body was scorched as well.

The home is in the 200 Block of Northeast Strother Road. The person who rents the home discovered the body about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

He became suspicious after he spotted tire tracks. The renter thought a burglar had struck his home so he followed the tracks. He was horrified to discover the charred body.



Kansas City police are assisting Lee's Summit police in the investigation. The cause of death has not been ruled a homicide officially.



Police were able to determine that the man had short cropped, crew-cut style brown hair. The man had a heavy set build and some facial hair, possibly a goatee. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a black belt.

Anyone who may have been in the area between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

"If you drive through the area and may have seen something we would appreciate your help," said Lee's Summit Police Department Sgt. Chris Depue.

Detectives are combing missing persons lists and check with area law enforcement agencies.

"What we're hoping to find is that unreported missing person that's not yet checked in with loved ones or family members and is missing and matches that description," Depue said. "We realize that there are a lot of folks that may match the description, but we're hoping for that connection between us and the victim's family."

Depue said the body was likely burned at the site, which was about 100 yards behind the home.

Police were contacting pilots who flew over the airport recently to see if they may have noticed something.

Depue said detectives are checking many leads, but had a "productive" Tuesday.



Police had crime tape around a dark-colored pickup. No immediate word on the truck's connection to the case.

Residents who live in the area said Tuesday they were shocked by the discovery.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.