Wanted: Derrick Harris

Derrick Harris is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape, sodomy and child molestation.

The original offense occurred in Kansas City, MO, in 2002 and involved the sexual assault of a 8-year-old girl.

Harris' last known address was in the area of East 10th Street and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He has violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous and is known by the nickname of "Duck."

Harris is a registered sex offender in both Missouri and Kansas.

