Walk reminds Kopetsky's mother of support

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -

It has been five years since Kara Kopetsky disappeared, and walkers on the street in Belton Sunday made sure she is not forgotten.

Kara's mother, Rhonda Beckford, hopes anything they do will draw attention to the fact that they are still looking for Kara and haven't given up hope.

"She is loved, and we are never giving up," Kara's mother Rhonda Beckford said.

Each step is for the memory of Kara and for the hope that Sunday is the day the five-year mystery is solved.

"I'll keep doing this as long as it takes. Everyday you have hope you get an answer," Beckford said.

Kara was last seen at Belton high school May 5, 2007. Hundreds of tips and dozens of searches haven't yielded much information, but Kara's family knows somewhere, somebody knows something.

"You never think you'll still be doing this five years later. We sure didn't want to see this five-year milestone. We figured by now we would find Kara by now and have some answers," Beckford said.

So every spring they walk, hoping to highlight Kara's story.

Kara's mother also hopes the $80,000 reward for information is enough to get someone to come forward and help find Kara.

