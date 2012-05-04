Standoff ends after fugitive not found in house

Police said a standoff is over after they searched the home a fugitive had been hiding inside and found him to no longer be there.

It is unknown how the suspect escaped without authorities knowing.



The standoff began just before 4 p.m. Friday at 70th Street and College Avenue and ended about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.



Police said a federal fugitive was believed to be holed up inside the home. The man, who is in his late 20s, was believed to be a felon in possession of a firearm. Police got a tip that he was in the area and came to investigate.

SWAT units as well as police officers and negotiators are on scene Friday, working to try to get the man to surrender peacefully.

A woman who said she lives at the house that was surrounded said her husband was home taking care of their grandchildren. She had gone to buy some groceries and came back to a busy scene.

"They go 'there's a felon or something in your house'. I'm like 'huh?' I said 'what happened?' The guy ran in and...thank God my husband and three grandbabies got out safely," the woman said.



Police said the man, believed to have been the only remaining person in the home, had refused to surrender.

No shots were fired and no injuries reported.

