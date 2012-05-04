Baby died after mom left in SUV while at work

The mother of a baby who died yesterday accidentally left her infant son alone in her SUV all day, police said Friday.



Lee's Summit police said their investigation is ongoing. Police have shared their information with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.



"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the 13-month-old child was unintentionally left in a vehicle during daytime hours as the child's mother entered her workplace," police said.

The mother is an elementary school teacher at the Lee's Summit School District while her husband also works for the district.

"The investigation has revealed no signs of foul play," according to police. "And at this time, it appears that the death was a tragic accident in that the mother mistakenly believed that she had dropped the child off at daycare."

Temperatures in the Lee's Summit area reached to 83 degrees on Thursday.

