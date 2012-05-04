Officers show off artistic skills in exhibit

Two of Kansas City's finest are putting away their guns and using their shooting skills to create works of art.

They're highly trained to have a watchful eye and careful aim.

"When you're in a stressful job like police work is you have to have things you can do to decompress," Major Rich Lockhart said.

Lockhart and Captain Mark Terman have worked side-by-side in the Kansas City, MO, Police Department for nearly two decades and, together, there is rarely a dull moment.

"Naturally the guy with no hair is making fun of the guy with hair," the two men joked.

But this time around, the two are taking a shot at photography.

"It's nice because, being on the force so long, we still believe in the innate good in people...everybody brings it out in their own way and I guess this is my way," Terman said. "One of our secondary goals is to show people what we've got in the city."

Terman and Lockhart have been capturing Kansas City's scenery one shot at a time.

"Now police work does allow me to see places that people don't normally get to see and so a lot of times I'll find some neat places to photograph while I'm out on patrol or driving around and then I can go back there and capture it and give it to everybody," Lockhart said.

First Friday's art exhibits will give the two veteran policemen a dose of rookie territory, exposing Kansas City's beauty men in blue rarely get to see.

The public can see nearly 30 photos by Lockhart and Terman Friday night at Cremalab, located at 18th and Central streets in the Crossroads Art District.

