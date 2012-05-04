Man in custody, pregnant woman OK after standoff

A standoff that began at a home in KCK after a man allegedly dragged a woman into the residence has ended.

Chopper5 video shows officers taking a man into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene because the woman was apparently pregnant.



The home is near 14th Street and Washington Avenue, which is just north of State Avenue. This began about 6:30 a.m. Friday and ended about 9:30 a.m.



Police believed the two were inside and the man refused to let the woman come out.



Traffic was barred from several blocks surrounding the home during the standoff.



No injuries have been reported.



