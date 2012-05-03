Mom desperately tries to save baby who died in SUV

An investigation has been launched after a 13-month-old baby boy stopped breathing while his mother was driving.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The infant's mother was driving not that far from her Lee's Summit home when she noticed the baby was having difficulty breathing, police said.



She pulled her SUV over at the parking lot of a subdivision pool about 4:30 p.m. She called 911 and desperately performed life-saving measures on the baby. Paramedics arrived, but it was too late to save the baby.



The SUV was towed from the scene, but that is considered standard procedure.



The pool is at the Winterset subdivision off Longview Road near Southwest Winterfield Court and Southwest Wintercreek Drive.



The Jackson County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Neighbors are upset and heartbroken by the death. The baby's father is a coach at a Lee's Summit school while the mother is a school teacher.

A friend of the couple offered her support to the grief stricken family.

"Let the metro know that we love him and that we are praying for his family," she said.



