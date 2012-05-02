RV fire leads to I-70 slowdown near Kansas Speedway

Just one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway is getting by because of a recreational vehicle fire.



The RV caught on fire about 4:30 p.m. near the 110th Street exit. Chemicals had to be put down on the highway and items spilled out onto the highway.



No one was injured.

The backup is likely to linger until 5:30 p.m.



