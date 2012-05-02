RV fire leads to I-70 slowdown near Kansas Speedway - KCTV5 News

RV fire leads to I-70 slowdown near Kansas Speedway

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Just one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway is getting by because of a recreational vehicle fire.

The RV caught on fire about 4:30 p.m. near the 110th Street exit. Chemicals had to be put down on the highway and items spilled out onto the highway.

No one was injured.

The backup is likely to linger until 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.