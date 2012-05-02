Peeping Tom with restroom camera reported on OP college campus

Police in Overland Park are trying to find a man they think put a camera in a women's restroom on the Johnson County Community College campus.

It's certainly one of the last things a person expects to see as they're in the bathroom - someone of the opposite sex, with a camera.

Campus police have released a picture of the man described as a person of interest taken from a surveillance camera in the hallway of the student center. They describe him to be in his mid-20s, approximately 6', 150 to 165 pounds, short black hair, wearing glasses and a white shirt with possibly a grayish colored stripe around the shoulder area.

The alleged incident is said to have happened Monday, in a third-floor bathroom, in the student center. According to the campus police department, the woman, a campus employee, came face-to-face with the man. She didn't know what, or if, he recorded anything. She said he walked out without saying a word and that's when she notified the police.

"I've been here 32 years and I don't recall anything like this happening before that I know about. It's just something that's obviously a concern for us, it's a concern for students and employees. We did get a good picture, we've given that to all of the patrol officers," Jerry Wolfskill with JCCC Public Safety said.

"Well it's kind of scary because first of all, when I did hear about it, I knew it was on campus somewhere but I didn't know which building but this morning I heard and it was in our building and that does make you wonder what the heck is going on," said Beverly Gfeller, a JCCC employee.

Campus police are working with the Overland Park Police Department to investigate the case.

If anyone has seen this person or has further information on the alleged incident, they are asked to call Johnson County Community College police at 913-469-8500, ext. 4112.

