Olathe mall evacuated after suspicious package found

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at the Great Mall of the Great Plains.

Police said someone called 911 to report the package about noon Monday.



A portion of the mall was evacuated near the north entrance as authorities took all the necessary precautions.

The Olathe Police Department's bomb squad is in the process of X-raying the package.

Investigators determined that the package was actually a stack of booklets.



