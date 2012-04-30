Olathe mall evacuated after suspicious package found - KCTV5 News

Olathe mall evacuated after suspicious package found

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
© Grady Reid/KCTV5 © Grady Reid/KCTV5
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at the Great Mall of the Great Plains.

Police said someone called 911 to report the package about noon Monday.

A portion of the mall was evacuated near the north entrance as authorities took all the necessary precautions.

The Olathe Police Department's bomb squad is in the process of X-raying the package.

Investigators determined that the package was actually a stack of booklets.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.