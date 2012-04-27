Walt Bodine's signs off for the final time

A legendary broadcaster in Kansas City signed off Friday for the final time. Walt Bodine has been informing Kansas Citians for more than 72 years. He wasn't just a KCUR radio personality – he truly believed in the work of public radio.

At 10 a.m., KCUR broadcasted a tribute to Bodine.

After starting as a TV reporter, Bodine landed in radio and eventually became the host of The Walt Bodine Show.

"His greatest asset was his empathy. He had a connection with people and that's what I've learned from Walt is to be open with people and be empathetic so he could have that impact on people," said Russ Simmons, a movie critic who worked with Bodine for years.

And perhaps Bodine's weekly sign off will leave the most lasting impact:

"Thank you very, very much for listening. Thank you very much for all you do for KCUR."

Bodine spent 29 years at KCUR. Although his family said he was too frail to be interviewed, he planned to be at the station while the special aired.

