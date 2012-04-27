DA announces charges in beating death in vacant KCK lot

The Wyandotte County District Attorney announced that two people have been charged in the beating death of Armanda Lara.

Richard Yocum, 19, was charged with voluntary manslaughter. The second man also charged is a juvenile.



Lara's body was found in a vacant lot in the 900 block of Argentine Boulevard in Kansas City, KS, just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Lara, 44, is officially a resident of Durango, Mexico.



Police have revealed that Lara was beaten to death.



"My aunt was like, ‘What the hell,' and I'm like, ‘Is that a dead body?' And I started crying," said a woman who didn't want KCTV5 to show her face.

The woman was one of several neighbors who were very upset after waking up Friday morning to see a body right across from their homes in the area of Argentine Boulevard and Kansas Avenue.

"It affects me real bad because I let my kids play around, like we live in Johnson County, and now they ain't going to be doing that," she said.

"All we know at this point is that it's a male subject, unknown race or age. We're looking at all possibilities as to what caused this incident," said Sgt. Emmett Lockridge with KCK police.

Neighbors said they saw blood on the fence of the house that sits next to the vacant lot and even more blood scattered across the field where police placed more than a dozen yellow evidence markers. A teenage boy who lives at the house was taken in for questioning.

Neighbors said the teen and several of his friends were drinking and playing basketball throughout the night in the backyard. Currently, detectives are trying to find out what the teen may know about the brutal attack.

"I didn't go see the body. I didn't go see the face. The cop did tell me it was pretty beaten," said the woman. "Somebody must have had a real bad grudge."

Police obtained a search warrant to go into the teen's house to look for any possible evidence.



