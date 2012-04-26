Chiefs pick DT Dontari Poe with first-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs picked defensive tackle Dontari Poe with their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.



Poe played at Memphis.

He is looking forward to playing for head coach Romeo Crennel. Poe called Crennel a "defensive genius" during an interview after the selection was made. He said he is determined to make the Chiefs proud.

"I am very excited for it," he said.



The pick was not received well by Chiefs fans at the watch party at Arrowhead. Many fans booed. There are concerns about Poe's work ethic and that he disappears at times. Others weren't impressed when he kept his cell phone plastered to his ear as he headed to the podium after his name was called.



This was one of the biggest gambles in the NFL draft.



The Chiefs went with the 6-foot-4, 346-pound tackle with the No. 11 pick after his impressive performance at the scouting combine. The massive Poe pushed 44 reps with 225 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.98 seconds.

General manager Scott Pioli has established a reputation for being risk-averse with his draft philosophy. But in choosing Poe, Pioli gambled on the raw athletic ability of a player who managed only 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack in Conference USA last season.

Poe is expected to slide into the Chiefs' 3-4 defense immediately.

However, Crennel told reporters that Poe would have to prove himself and wouldn't automatically get a starting role. He said that is his stance with all rookies.

He said he is not concerned about the questions surrounding Poe, saying he had good abilities that caught the Chiefs' attention before the combine. He said his combine performance certainly "perked our ears up even more."



Let us know what you think of the pick.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.