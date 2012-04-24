Teen charged with raping Raytown Middle School student

A 16-year-old is accused of raping a 13-year-old Raytown Middle School student inside her school.

Jackson County juvenile authorities filed delinquency charges that include forcible sodomy and forcible rape. The boy was apparently 15 years old when the attack occurred.

The boy was taken into custody Monday and is being held.

"A detention hearing will be held tomorrow to determine whether the juvenile will continue to be held in a secure detention," according to a news release.

A hearing will be held to determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult. That hearing will be held May 9.

Authorities say the attack occurred about noon on Feb. 27 at Raytown Middle School.

Police said the victim told them that she had left the counselor's office and was headed to her fifth-hour class when she saw the 15-year-old boy in the hallway.

She told police that he started talking to her, and she tried to walk away but the suspect began to pull her hair and book bag.

Police said the girl was then forced into a storage room, and the suspect began to kiss her and undo her pants.

According to police records, she stated that she tried to stop him, telling him to "Stop."

After a struggle, she told police that he held her against a wall and pulled her pants down. She then told police that he pushed her onto some mats and sexually assaulted her.

After the girl told a counselor, the staff member contacted police. School officials said they took steps to improve security so that hallways are monitored at all times, including when classes are in session.



