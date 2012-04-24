Wanted: Kelvin Johnson - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Kelvin Johnson

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Kelvin Johnson is wanted on a Wyandotte County, KS, warrant for Failure to appear in court on a charge of rape.

The original crime occurred in Kansas City, KS, during 2008 and involved the sexual assault of an adult woman.

Johnson's last known address was in the area of 35th Street and Haskell Avenue in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

Johnson is not currently a registered sex offender.

