Wanted: Kelvin Johnson

Kelvin Johnson is wanted on a Wyandotte County, KS, warrant for Failure to appear in court on a charge of rape.

The original crime occurred in Kansas City, KS, during 2008 and involved the sexual assault of an adult woman.

Johnson's last known address was in the area of 35th Street and Haskell Avenue in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

Johnson is not currently a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.