KC officer shoots man in hand

A Kansas City police officer shot a man in the hand Monday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. at 59th Street and The Paseo. Police say they had responded to a report of a disturbance when the suspect pulled out a gun.



There's no immediate word on the suspect's condition.

Police tell us there were about six teens outside a residence when they arrived. One of the teens took off running, prompting officers to pursue on foot. The chase ran through several backyards before police say the suspect drew a gun.

The officer returned fire. The suspect is expected to recover from his injury.

Police will ask prosecutors to file felony aggravated assault charges.

"Thank goodness this officer was able to fire before the suspect was able to fire," Kansas City police spokesman Darin Snapp said.

Police continue to investigate to determine what caused the initial disturbance and what prompted the suspect to run.



