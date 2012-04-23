Authorities arrest 13 during 4/20 marijuana sting - KCTV5 News

Authorities arrest 13 during 4/20 marijuana sting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities on both sides of the state line arrested 13 people and seized guns, drugs, cash and stolen property during a recent drug sting.

For the second year in a row, law enforcement agencies from Kansas and Missouri took part in 4/20 by serving search warrants and seizing marijuana during Operation Constant Gardener II.

April 20, or 4/20, is a day celebrated by the marijuana subculture as a holiday.

During Operation Constant Gardener II, officers also seized more than 40 live marijuana plants, more than a pound of processed marijuana and several grams of other drugs, including hashish and methamphetamine.

More than $3,100 in cash, three guns, a stolen flatbed trailer, ATV and a stolen gun also were seized.  In Johnson County, more than $15,000 were assessed in drug tax stamp violations.

Officers concentrated this year's effort on indoor marijuana growers as a way to assist in stopping the illegal marijuana trade in the metro area.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Shawnee Police Department, Kansas Department of Revenue, Missouri Highway Patrol, Raymore Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Office participated in the drug sting.

