Police: At least 6 injured in multiple separate shootings

Police are investigating multiple separate shootings Friday evening that have left six people injured.



The first shooting was reported just off of Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue at 5:50 p.m.

Officials said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is a man armed with a handgun, and he is believed to be in a newer model Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.

The second shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. near East 24th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Two men were injured, but officials said their injuries are minor.



While at the hospital, a KCPD officer was informed that two other shooting victims arrived there for treatment. At this time, police don't believe they are connected to the shooting at 24th and Mersington.



