Prosecutor announces charges after man found dead in home

A Kansas City man has been charged in the April 19 slaying of James Conklin in the 400 block of North Wheeling, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

James N. Rhymer, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police made the grim discovery early Thursday morning after they responded to reports of gunshots at a Kansas City home and found a man shot to death inside. The man was later identified as Conklin, 27, of Kansas City, MO.

Police responded to the 400 block of North Wheeling Avenue about 1:30 a.m. after neighbors called. When police got to the home, they immediately started looking around and found the back door open. When authorities got inside, they found Conklin dead.

According to court records, Conklin was shot early that morning after he went to the basement bedroom of a woman in the home. The woman told police the two had recently broken up. After she let him in and they were talking, the defendant entered the bedroom with two other men, had a gun in his hand and stated, "We have problems."

A heated argument ensued about Conklin disrespecting Rhymer's family and Rhymer began firing at the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

