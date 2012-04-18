AMC Theatres chooses new home office location

AMC Theatres announced Wednesday the location of its new company headquarters, which will remain in the Kansas City metro area at the Park Place development in Leawood.

A release from the Kansas governor's office said AMC's world headquarters will be the largest office tenant for Park Place, a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use project with a mix of national and local retail and restaurant tenants, in addition to approximately 180 planned luxury residences. AMC will be housed in an office building that will be home to the company's approximately 450 associates, contractors and subcontractors.

"We realized last year AMC needed more office space and a number of features which our current location couldn't provide," said Gerry Lopez, chief executive officer and president at AMC Theatres in the release. "A move was inevitable. We looked at alternatives all over the country, but in the end the KC Metro is our home, and we opted to stay here."

The company had several criteria in locating a new office site, such as accessibility, available amenities nearby, economics and building quality.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity at Park Place because it allows us to significantly upgrade and properly size our headquarters," said Mark McDonald, executive vice president of global development at AMC and one of several executives involved with site selection in the release. "This new building will provide associates with state-of-the-art space in an excellent community and ultimately create a special environment where we can work on the magic of the movie business."

"AMC searched for the ideal location for their global headquarters, both within and beyond our metropolitan region," said Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn in the release. "The City Council and I are extremely pleased that they have made the decision to invest in our community."

"AMC Theatres has been a valued member of the Leawood business community for many years, and is a Charter member of the Leawood Chamber of Commerce," said Kevin Jeffries, Leawood Chamber president and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome their world headquarters to one of the most exciting and vibrant areas in the Kansas City region."

Another key factor in the search was proximity to an existing AMC theater or the ability to build a theater at the headquarters. Park Place is located just north of AMC Town Center 20 and AMC was able to modify its existing lease agreement for AMC Town Center 20 with Entertainment Properties Trust. The deal will extend the theater's home at Town Center in Leawood for another 10 years.

"Since we opened AMC Mainstreet 6 in May 2009, we have seen many benefits of having a theatre close to our home office," said Lopez. "Being able to walk to dining, shopping and other entertainment destinations is something we enjoy at our current location and was another consideration for us in selecting Park Place, as the development itself and surrounding area provides all that in spades."

Jeff Alpert, co-developer of Park Place, said, "AMC's decision to relocate to Park Place further confirms our emergence as one of the region's leading mixed-use developments. The combination of location, accessibility and amenities has made us an attractive option for a wide variety of commercial and retail tenants."

To celebrate the start of construction on its new Theatre Support Center, AMC Theatres held a groundbreaking ceremony for its associates and officials from the state of Kansas and city of Leawood Wednesday at the construction site of AMC Theatres' future Theatre Support Center, located at the Park Place development in Leawood, KS.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn, Park Place Co-Developer Jeffrey Alpert and AMC CEO Gerry Lopez delivered formal remarks.

AMC and Park Place are finalizing lease and development details. The anticipated move date is spring 2013.

