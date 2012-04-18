Newborn's death spurs careful examination of wrong-way crash

Two weeks after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29, accident investigators are still trying to find out what happened. They said they want to get it right because an innocent victim never had a chance at life.

"It involved five vehicles, so they were spread all over the roadway. One was down on embankment. It was fairly chaotic," said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

The accident on I-29 near 72nd Street the night of April 5 is one of the most difficult Kansas City, MO, accident investigators have dealt with.

"It continues to be a challenge. Just the sheer number of cars and the sheer number of people involved," said Mahoney.

Police said an 18-year-old Northland man was driving north in the southbound lane when he crashed into an SUV, setting off the chain of events. In the end, five vehicles were involved along with 22 victims, 10 of which needed medical attention.

It is because of one of those passengers that investigators are insistent they don't miss anything.

"There was a pregnant female passenger in one of the vehicles struck," said Mahoney.

The woman was 35 weeks pregnant. The crash and her injuries led to her baby being delivered just hours later. But even at more than eight months along, the baby lived less than two days.

"All of the people in our unit can't think of anything worse than a young child dying, so it's a very important case and it's getting our people's best efforts," said Mahoney.

Authorities hope to hand the case over to the Platte County prosecutor in the next few weeks.

According to state law, Missouri does not recognize an unborn child as a passenger in a motor vehicle.

