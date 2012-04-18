Argument sparks shooting in Lawrence

A 28-year-old Lawrence man who was shot in the lower leg Wednesday is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. at the Heatherwood Valley apartment complex near West 22nd Street and Clinton Parkway.

Police haven't made any arrests.

Hours after shots rang out at the apartment complex, police detectives and forensics teams combed the area as residents wondered if it was safe to stay in the area.

The apartment complex was completely taped off as police dusted for fingerprints and searched for shell casings. All this after residents say a group of men got into an argument that quickly erupted into violence.

Cathy Gragg was babysitting her grandson when she heard gunshots. She called 911 right away and was still shaken up from what she saw.

Gragg is thankful she wasn't hurt but fed up with what she describes as a neighborhood riddled with drug problems and a landlord unwilling to address the problem.

"There's a lot of drugs ... it doesn't seem like anyone wants to do anything about it," Gragg said.

Police did not give information about any possible suspects in the crime.

If anyone has any information that could help detectives, they are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

