Wanted: Juan Gonzales

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -

Juan Gonzales is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense occurred during 1996 in Claycomo, and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Gonzales' last known address was in the area of East 7th Street and Cambridge Avenue in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He has been known to use the alias Juan Murillo, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gonzales is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

