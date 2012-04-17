Chiefs snag 2 primetime games

The NFL released its 2012 schedule Tuesday evening, and the Chiefs will play twice in primetime.

The Chiefs will play against the San Diego Chargers at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 on the NFL Network. They follow that game with a Monday Night Football game at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The Chiefs open at home against Tony Gonzalez's Atlanta Falcons. The home opener is on Sunday, Sept. 9, at noon.

"We are excited about this season's schedule and looking forward to the challenge," coach Romeo Crennel said. "Our fans have provided us tremendous home-field advantage throughout the years at Arrowhead Stadium, and we are eager to continue the work and preparation that will lead us into the kickoff weekend."

The Chiefs then hit the road. They play the Buffalo Bills at noon Sunday, Sept. 16, on KCTV5. They then play at the beleaguered New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 23, at noon on KCTV5.



Twelve of the Chiefs' 16 regular season games will be on KCTV5. The team's bye week is Sunday, Oct. 21.

Crennel gets to return to face his old team, the Browns, when the Chiefs travel to Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 9. This game is also at noon on KCTV5.

The Peyton Manning-less Colts will come to Arrowhead on Sunday, Dec. 23. The game will be at noon on KCTV5.

The Chiefs face Manning and his new team, the Denver Broncos, on Nov. 25 and Dec. 30. The Chiefs will play the Broncos at home on Nov. 25 at noon then travel to Denver to close the season at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 30. Both of these games are on Sundays and will air on KCTV5.

The Chiefs four preseason games are on KCTV5, your home for the Chiefs. The first preseason game is against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 10 at Arrowhead. The final preseason game is at the Green Bay Packers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.



For more details, click here.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.