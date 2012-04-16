Woman crawls from overturned vehicle on MO 152 - KCTV5 News

Woman crawls from overturned vehicle on MO 152

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman crawled from her vehicle after she lost control on Missouri Highway 152, according to police.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 152 near Indiana Avenue.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital.

The woman was pregnant.

Her mother emailed KCTV5 to say that her daughter and grandbaby are doing OK. She said another vehicle hit her daughter's car, forcing her into the median where her vehicle rolled over.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.