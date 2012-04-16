Woman crawls from overturned vehicle on MO 152

A woman crawled from her vehicle after she lost control on Missouri Highway 152, according to police.



The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 152 near Indiana Avenue.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital.

The woman was pregnant.

Her mother emailed KCTV5 to say that her daughter and grandbaby are doing OK. She said another vehicle hit her daughter's car, forcing her into the median where her vehicle rolled over.



