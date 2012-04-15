Fallen Navy Seal's son takes big role to remember his dad

A brave little boy took a big step to remember his brave dad Sunday.

Matt Mason's son threw out the first pitch at Maple Woods Community College.

Mason played baseball for the college before he headed off to war as a Navy Seal.

Mason was one of 30 Americans who died Aug. 6, when insurgents shot down their Chinook helicopter in Afghanistan. Mason was one of four area fighters killed in the crash.

Mason graduated from Kearney High School in 1992. He played football and baseball.

Mason was stationed in Virginia. He was survived by two children and his wife who was pregnant with their third child when he died. His third son was born after his death.

Maple Woods retired Mason's number 11 on Sunday. And a scholarship fund has been started to remember Mason.

"We just don't want anyone to forget," said Bobby Wisdom, who was Mason's teammate from 1993 through 1995. "It's something that we can always come back to the field to see his name. It's going to be permanently etched into the right field wall."



"The scholarship will be awarded to a ball player who has the same passion that Matt did," Wisdom said. "Matt was a teammate of ours that represented what Maple Woods Community College is all about academically and athletically."

The college's athletic director Brian Bechtel said Mason's sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"When we retire a jersey, it's a special occasion but it's usually based off a person's athletic ability. With Matt it goes beyond that. His legacy goes beyond what he did as a baseball player. He served our country and died serving," Bechtel said.



