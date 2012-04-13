Olathe police identify elderly man killed while trying to cross street

Police said an elderly man was struck by a vehicle and killed while trying to cross the street Friday afternoon.

The man, identified as Lloyd O. Ackers, 85, of Olathe, was struck while trying to cross East Santa Fe Street, just west of Ridgeview Road, just after 2 p.m.

Police said Ackers was crossing the street on an electric scooter when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered when he was struck by the vehicle.



Police said the female driver stayed on the scene and was not injured. They said the accident is under investigation but, at this time, it appears the driver of the vehicle didn't commit any violations.

