Suspicious vehicle leads to attempted child abduction fears

A suspicious man approached a Center Middle School student Friday morning, prompting fears of an attempted abduction.

Police say they are not investigating this as an attempted child abduction but are looking for the man in the pickup truck.

Police were called to Center Middle School at 7:13 a.m. on a reported of an attempted child abduction.

Police initially said girls were in the area of 94th and Holmes waiting for the bus when a man pulled up in the truck. The man was wearing black gloves and motioned for one of the girls to come to the truck.

"The girls were frightened and ran away," according to the news release. "The male never said anything and there was never any physical contact."

The green truck had damage. Police did not detail the extent of the damage.

But Center School District officials say a lone sixth-grade girl was at a bus stop near some apartments when the man pulled up and attempted to use his truck to block her in. She ran away.



Center School District officials say they are working with police. They say they will send a note home to parents to alert them and remind them to talk to their children about stranger-danger.

District officials say the girls responded appropriately.

