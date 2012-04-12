Battle ensues over City Market summer concerts

A Facebook campaign is under way to save concerts at City Market.

The summer concert series was canceled after complaints from the Steamboat Arabia Museum. Museum officials say some of the concerts are too loud and too close to the museum, which lies below the concert stage and are causing damage.

"As the building shakes, the artifacts themselves walk to the edge and have fallen and, last October, during one of the very largest concerts of the season, concrete literally fell from the ceiling, barely missing our dishes and our tinware displays," said David Hawley with the Steamboat Arabia Museum.

The museum owners said they don't want to be viewed as the scapegoats for why the concert series was canceled. They're still hoping to work things out with the city and fellow City Market business owners to bring the concerts back, while protecting the museum artifacts.

