Man fatally shot near 30th, Kensington Ave.

It's becoming an all-too-familiar sight to neighbors in Kansas City. Crime tape was up once again after a man was found dead in the street.

The young man's body was found in the street near East 30th Street and Kensington Avenue. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Friday, police identified the victim as Ryan K. Taylor, 20.



Detectives are searching for a suspect vehicle they believe left the scene right after the shooting, but they don't have a description of that car or the shooter.

One neighbor said he heard three shots, and while officers look for witnesses, neighbors are coming out to speak against the violence. One mother, waiting to pick up her 6-year-old from the bus stop in the area, said she's already had the violence hit close to home.

"This is crazy, all this killing and the homicides of these young people, it really needs to stop. I don't want my daughter to see this because she's only 6 and she's about to get off the bus and I had two cousins murdered this year myself, and they were in their early teens, so it's kind of sad, it's sad," Tamara Prewitt said.

"Homicide detectives are here and they're going to area and canvass just like they normally do and start talking to as many people as possible. Most of the time somebody, somewhere knows something, and we're hoping to find that person or people," said Capt. Steve Young with the KCMO Police Department.

Officers on scene said this is the 35th homicide of the year for Kansas City, ahead of pace from last year, and they're just hoping it doesn't stay that way.

