Grandmother struggles to raise children after daughter's slaying

A heartbroken grandmother is struggling with how to cope after her son-in-law fatally shot himself and her daughter. She said she must be strong for their three little boys who saw the tragedy unfold.

A grandmother is financially struggling now that she is suddenly raising her three grandchildren, all under the age of four.

The children were in the car when investigators say their father shot and killed their mother, Alyshia Alexander, and then turned the gun on himself on March 13 at East 26th Street and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City.

Since then, the children have been living with their grandmother, who is now caught in a bitter battle with an insurance company.

As a police matter, it was pretty open and shut: a murder-suicide, no one to prosecute. But for the family now caring for those boys, it has been a logistical nightmare.

When 1-year-old Jaedin held his hands to his ears during a recent interview, what he and his brothers experienced just a month ago became painfully clear.

"They cover their ears a lot, loud noises, sirens," the children's grandmother, Bridget Mitchell, said.

Blood splattered onto the three children in the backseat: Jedidiah, 3, Jerimiah, 2, and Jaedin. They reportedly were found covering their ears as their parents lay dying across the car seats.

Mitchell, their maternal grandmother, rushed to get them, but has since learned that doing what was natural made it harder for her to get the boys' Medicaid health cards transferred.

"I was like, 'what do you mean they weren't a ward of the state before being released to me?' I said, 'I went over to the scene of the crime, and I picked them up.'," Mitchell said.

Mitchell needs legal custody, which means a lawyer, and she is on a waiting list for reduced-fee services.

Without that process under way, she cannot get work leave to take the boys to therapy. And as a kicker, she says her life insurance claim was denied.

"Because my daughter was married, but she had been married the entire time," Mitchell said.

For now, that leaves her at the good graces of a funeral home for the half of her daughter's burial expenses not covered by the victim assistance program.

A fund has been set up to help the three children.

Donations may be made to:

Alexander Children's Fund

First National Bank Division of Omaha, formerly First National Bank of Kansas

9700 Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park, KS 66212

913-266-7100

