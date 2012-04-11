Wanted: Joshua Reed

Joshua Reed was previously shown in April 2012, but has not been located and is still wanted on a Missouri Parole Violation Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Reed is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Reed has failed to provide accurate address of where he is currently residing.

His last known address was in Excelsior Springs, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

The original crime occurred during 1998 in Versailles, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

He is a listed as a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO, has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

